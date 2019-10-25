Star Gazing with a National Park Service Ranger

Explore Park 56 Roanoke River Parkway Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24014

Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks near Explore Park are some of the best places in our region to observe the night sky! Astronomy enthusiast Michael Overacker will join our National Park Service ranger for an interactive star watching experience. All programs will meet at the Back Creek overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway spur connecting Milepost 115 with Explore Park. Upcoming programs:

