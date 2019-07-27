Stargazing – “The Giants of Summer”

(18+,10+ with adult) Join us for an evening of stargazing along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Leave the valley’s heat and join us for the Parkway’s more kindly temperature. As night falls your eyes will quickly be drawn to two bright beacons low in southern sky. Not stars but our solar system’s largest planets. This evening we’ll view Jupiter and its moons and Saturn and its rings, as well as some of the best deep-sky objects of the season. Join us!