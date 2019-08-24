Stargazing “Our Fabulous Milky Way”
Blue Ridge Parkway Mile Marker 139 , Callaway, Virginia 24067
(18+,10+ with adult) Join us for an evening of stargazing along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It’s our home galaxy, and not just the milky swath arching from north to south across the night sky, but everything visible above the horizon without optical aid. Tonight we’ll explain where the objects we’re viewing just with our eyes and with a telescope reside in this grand collection comprising our island home in the Cosmos!
Info
Blue Ridge Parkway Mile Marker 139 , Callaway, Virginia 24067 View Map