Stargazing at Poplar Forest
Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Poplar Forest, Virginia 24551
Join Poplar Forest as we bring back this unique and family friendly event! Dr. Neal Sumerlin, former Director of the Belk Astronomical Observatory at the Claytor Nature Study Center at Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) leads the charge in discovering Jefferson’s love of astronomy and our own look at the stars in the night sky!
The evening begins with a short presentation about Jefferson and his fascination with astronomy. Attendees will then move out to the South Lawn of Jefferson’s retreat home to look at the stars. If the weather cooperates, this is what we’re hoping to see:
- Venus in a crescent phase
- Jupiter with its four largest moons visible until one disappears behind the planet around 9 pm
- First quarter moon, a little less than half illuminated
- Saturn with its rings tilted for great visibility, and its largest moon Titan
- Mars not long after its closest approach to Earth in several years