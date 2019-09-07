Stargazing at Poplar Forest

Join Poplar Forest as we bring back this unique and family friendly event! Dr. Neal Sumerlin, former Director of the Belk Astronomical Observatory at the Claytor Nature Study Center at Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) leads the charge in discovering Jefferson’s love of astronomy and our own look at the stars in the night sky!

The evening begins with a short presentation about Jefferson and his fascination with astronomy. Attendees will then move out to the South Lawn of Jefferson’s retreat home to look at the stars. If the weather cooperates, this is what we’re hoping to see: