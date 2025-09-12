START with Color Class

× Expand TMA Marketing Art supplies on a table with flowers

START: Skills, Techniques, Art Resources and Tools

Welcome to START, Taubman’s newest series of coursework designed for artists ages 10 and up! Whether you’re a total beginner or looking for an artistic refresher, this class is for you. Each month, we will explore a new topic to help you build a strong foundation and expand your knowledge and skills in the arts.

This month’s class: START with Color

Friday, September 12, 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Have you ever wondered why some colors look great together and others don’t? This month, we’re all about color theory. You’ll learn the basics of the color wheel, including primary, secondary, and tertiary colors. We’ll explore warm and cool colors, and how different color combinations can change the mood of your art. You’ll put everything you learn into practice by creating a beautiful 6-point color wheel mandala! This project is a fun, creative way to master the fundamentals of color theory while making a unique piece of art you can take home.

Members $16 | General Public $20