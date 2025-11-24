START: Painting with Value

× Expand TMA Marketing Blue Ridge mountains in the background

Welcome to START, a series designed for artists ages 10 and up!

Whether you’re a total beginner or looking for an artistic refresher, this class is for you.

Each month, we will explore a new topic to help you build a strong foundation and expand your knowledge and skills in the arts.

This month, we’ll learn about the concept of value with the use of color, creating an original landscape painting.

We will cover the essential concepts, then set you loose to create your own masterpiece. Your artist-instructor will be by your side every step of the way to answer questions and guide.

Registration is required.

Members: $16 | General Public: $20