START- Pumpkin Pastel Class

× Expand TMA Marketing Two pumpkins, the one on the left is about two times larger. The pastels are drawn with pastels

Welcome to START, a series of coursework designed for artists ages 10 and up! Whether you're a total beginner or looking for an artistic refresher, this class is for you. Each month, we will explore a new topic to help you build a strong foundation and expand your knowledge and skills in the arts. The focus on this month will be on techniques - using soft pastels on black cardstock to create your own fall pumpkin scene. There will be various scenes available for reference as well as a still life of pumpkins set up. We will explore how lighting affects color and using the black background as a foundation.