START- Pumpkin Pastel Class

Pumpkin Pastel Class
to
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Two pumpkins, the one on the left is about two times larger. The pastels are drawn with pastels
Welcome to START, a series of coursework designed for artists ages 10 and up! Whether you're a total beginner or looking for an artistic refresher, this class is for you. Each month, we will explore a new topic to help you build a strong foundation and expand your knowledge and skills in the arts. The focus on this month will be on techniques - using soft pastels on black cardstock to create your own fall pumpkin scene. There will be various scenes available for reference as well as a still life of pumpkins set up. We will explore how lighting affects color and using the black background as a foundation.