START- Pumpkin Pastel Class

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Welcome to START, a series of coursework designed for artists ages 10 and up! Whether you're a total beginner or looking for an artistic refresher, this class is for you. Each month, we will explore a new topic to help you build a strong foundation and expand your knowledge and skills in the arts. The focus on this month will be on techniques - using soft pastels on black cardstock to create your own fall pumpkin scene. There will be various scenes available for reference as well as a still life of pumpkins set up. We will explore how lighting affects color and using the black background as a foundation.

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
