START: Working with Shape

Welcome to START, a series designed for artists ages 10 and up!

Whether you’re a total beginner or looking for an artistic refresher, this class is for you.

Each month, we will explore a new topic to help you build a strong foundation and expand your knowledge and skills in the arts.

This month, we’ll learn about working with shape as a key element of art.

Working with your instructor, you’ll explore well-known artworks that use shape effectively, with special attention to the expressive heart imagery of artist Jim Dine.

You’ll then create your own heart-inspired artwork using shape to develop a personal and creative composition in the style of this artist.

Registration is required.

Members: $16 | General Public: $20

Not a member? Join today to get benefits like discounts on classes, Member-only exhibition previews, and reciprocal membership to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond! Click here for details and to become a member.