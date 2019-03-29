Steel Drum Concert with the Bahama Mamas Steel Drum Band!

× Expand Bahama Mamas Band The Bahama Mamas Steel Drum Band

Join us at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke on Friday, March 29 for a fabulous evening of music and fellowship with the Bahama Mamas Steel Drum Band! The concert begins at 7:00 PM, with coffee and cookies from 6:00 - 6:45 PM in the Fellowship Hall. (Cookies made by House of Bread Bakery - houseofbreadroanoke.com). Admission is free but a love offering will be taken to benefit Project 127, an orphan ministry that operates a school for orphans in Congo, Africa.