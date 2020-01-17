Steel Magnolias LIVE at the Merc!

Draper Mercantile & Trading Company 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324

Join us as professional actors from the NRV Regional Theatre put on a show LIVE on the Draper Mercantile stage!

Synopsis: A group of Louisiana women bond and gossip at a local beauty shop while following the marriage and motherhood of one of the customer's daughters. Robert Harling's play made its 2005 Broadway debut after a 1987 off-Broadway premiere and successful 1989 film version.

Show will be on Friday and Saturday, 6:30PM to 9:00PM

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door (if space is available).

Dinner and cash bar will be available for purchase. More details to follow.

540-994-5501
