Steel Magnolias LIVE at the Merc!
Draper Mercantile & Trading Company 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324
Graphic by Kate Nipper
Steel Magnolias LIVE at the Draper Mercantile
Join us as professional actors from the NRV Regional Theatre put on a show LIVE on the Draper Mercantile stage!
Synopsis: A group of Louisiana women bond and gossip at a local beauty shop while following the marriage and motherhood of one of the customer's daughters. Robert Harling's play made its 2005 Broadway debut after a 1987 off-Broadway premiere and successful 1989 film version.
Show will be on Friday and Saturday, 6:30PM to 9:00PM
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door (if space is available).
Dinner and cash bar will be available for purchase. More details to follow.