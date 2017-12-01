GRAMMY® Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers unveil their highly anticipated ninth studio album, RADIO, a project that further illustrates the band’s dynamic songwriting, instrumental virtuosity and high-energy performance. Members Woody Platt (guitar), Graham Sharp (banjo), Charles R. Humphrey III (bass), Mike Guggino (mandolin), Nicky Sanders (fiddle) and Mike Ashworth (box kit) are also known for collaborations with actor/comedian and respected banjo player Steve Martin and esteemed singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. The Steep Canyon Rangers’ RADIO was produced by fourteen-time GRAMMY® winner, Jerry Douglas (John Oates, Alison Krauss, Del McCoury Band) and recorded at Asheville, NC’s Echo Mountain Recording Studio. The album’s twelve all-original bluegrass/ Americana tracks were written by Sharp, Humphrey, Platt and Guggino in varying degrees, including a few co-writes with fellow musicians such as Phil Barker of the Carolina bluegrass band Town Mountain. RADIO follows Steep Canyon Rangers’ 2013 release, Tell the Ones I Love, which Bluegrass Today praised as “…a great mixture of today’s bluegrass styles, excellent harmonies, and a few surprises…an excellent album…” read more at http://www.jeffcenter.org/steepcanyon