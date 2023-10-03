× Expand Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre Stellaluna at Mill Mountain Theatre

**Touring the Roanoke Valley. Times, locations and dates vary.***

Stellaluna the bat, Verdi the snake, and Pinduli the hyena all seek refreshment at a watering hole one hot day, only to find themselves the subjects of a bullying lion’s ridicule. But by sharing stories about building self-confidence, these three misfit animals find wisdom, peace, and friendship. Based on popular books by Janell Cannon, this delightful musical is a treat for both children and adults.