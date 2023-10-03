Stellaluna
Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia
Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre
Stellaluna at Mill Mountain Theatre
**Touring the Roanoke Valley. Times, locations and dates vary.***
Stellaluna the bat, Verdi the snake, and Pinduli the hyena all seek refreshment at a watering hole one hot day, only to find themselves the subjects of a bullying lion’s ridicule. But by sharing stories about building self-confidence, these three misfit animals find wisdom, peace, and friendship. Based on popular books by Janell Cannon, this delightful musical is a treat for both children and adults.