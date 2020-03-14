STEM Coding Carnival

× Expand North Cross SChool Come code with us—with no computers!

FREE FAMILY EVENT! For elementary-aged students and their families. Have fun learning aspects of computer and coding through physical, *non-digital* activities. Participants will work their way through 12 different guided activities. Complete them all to win a prize! Activities include physically walking and following a flowchart (algorithms anyone?), making binary bracelets, decoding binary messages, not to mention a Candy Machine to show how the input and output of a computer works! Bonus, 3/14 is also Pi Day, so come celebrate with us! Sponsored by North Cross School's STEM Certificate Program.