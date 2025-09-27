× Expand Courtesy Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

"Always visually and musically exciting." — The Washington Post

Get ready for an electrifying night of rhythm, movement, and culture with Step Afrika!, the world’s premier percussive dance company, Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech.

With the heart-pounding energy of traditional African American stepping, live drumming, and vibrant storytelling, Step Afrika! delivers an experience like no other.

Featuring a group of artists and musicians, the company’s self-titled work introduces audiences to stepping’s origins with historically African American fraternities and sororities and traditional South African dances, such as the powerful dance of the Zulu Nation and the polyrhythmic South African gumboot dance.

Integrating songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation, the performance is much more than a dance show. From the thunderous stomp of synchronized footwork to soaring leaps and powerful chants, Step Afrika! celebrates history, unity, and the sheer joy of movement.

The Story of Step Afrika!

Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the world’s leading authority on the art form of stepping. Touring more than 60 countries across the globe, it’s recognized as one of the top 10 African American dance companies in the U.S.

Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement, and cross-cultural understanding. The company reaches tens of thousands of Americans each year through a 50-city tour of colleges and theatres and performs globally as Washington, D.C.’s one and only Cultural Ambassador.

Step Afrika! has earned Mayor’s Arts Awards for “Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education,” “Innovation in the Arts,” and “Excellence in an Artistic Discipline,” and was the first dance company to be inducted into the National Association of Campus Activities (NACA) Hall of Fame. Step Afrika! headlined President Barack Obama’s Black History Month reception and performed at the first ever Juneteenth Celebration at the White House. The company is featured prominently at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture with the world’s first stepping interactive exhibit and is the Guinness World Records title holder for "Largest Stepping Dance."

This is Step Afrika!'s first performance at the center.

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

This performance will last approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

*Run times listed here are based on information provided at this time and are subject to change.

Tickets: Category A - $55 | Category B - $40 | Category C - $20 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

15%-25% subscription discounts available

Individual tickets on sale Thursday, July 31, 10 AM

