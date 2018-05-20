Step Into Mystery presents “Murder in Moonshine Country” at Franklin County Distillery

Enter Franklin County Distillery on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 2:00 PM and the distillery will be as you have never known it. In this themed reality, a murder has been committed and you must find out who did it, how, and why from among the characters. You must find clues, question others, and solve the crime. Along the way, you can bribe or blackmail others to get valuable information. The best answer wins the “Super Sleuth Award.” Vote for your fellow guest who best portrays his/her character. And if you end up with the most money, you can win the “Money Bags Award!” $40 per person includes the murder mystery event and any cocktail or tasting (up to 3 oz.). Food may be ordered from food truck on site. Come at 1:30 PM to purchase food and drink and prepare to play the game. Purchase tickets at the distillery or at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e /murder-in-moonshine-country-tickets-44709710949