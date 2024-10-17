× Expand Dr Pepper Park -2024 FB Event Cover - 1 Stephen Pearcy of RATT at Dr Pepper Park

As the founder, lead singer and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT, Stephen Pearcy is credited with having been a pioneer of the early 80's Sunset Strip rock scene. Having led his creation to Mega MultiPlatinum Success Year after Year from 1984 to 1991. Capturing critical acclaim for his performances, style and uniquely salacious vocals. Pearcy formed RATT in Los Angeles in 1982 from his previous band Mickey RATT. Known for their overtly sexual appearance, rebellious attitude and take no prisoner approach to metal, Atlantic Records recognized RATT’s potential and star power thus signing the band to a contract resulting in the 1984 album “Out of the Cellar”, which became one of many multi-platinum successes. RATT climbed up the charts with singles from “Out of the Cellar”, soaring past Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”, Van Halen’s “Panama”, Madonna’s “Borderline” and David Bowies “Blue Jean”.

