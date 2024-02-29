StepStone Family & Youth Services of Roanoke collaborates with Fruits & Roots Juice and Smoothie Bar for a Community Stakeholder Social Event to Raise Awareness of Foster Care Needs

× Expand Lamona West Community Stakeholder Smoothie Social

On February 29, 2024 from 5 -7:00 pm, StepStone Family & Youth Services will collaborate with Fruits & Roots Juice and Smoothie Bar to raise awareness of the need for foster parents in our local area. We will be socializing and networking with community stakeholders, discussing the need for foster parents, and discussing ways to continue assisting the foster care community.

What is a community stakeholder? Generally, stakeholders are people, groups, organizations, and businesses that have interest or concern in the foster care community and/or affected by the foster care community. With such a general definition it makes MANY of us stakeholder members within the community. Roanoke City has roughly over 300 children in the foster care system. During this event, we look forward to discussing trends in foster care, how to become a foster parent, ways to help the foster care community, and answer any questions about foster care.

Fruits & Roots Juice and Smoothie Bar will house the event in collaboration with StepStone. The smoothie and juice bar will offer a variety of smoothie selections and the first 6 to register will receive their smoothies for free! There will also be additional items to purchase. To register visit: https://forms.office.com/r/b7z9QzBrRM

Come out and join us for a unique social networking event while filling up on delicious smoothies!

If interested in becoming a foster parent or learning more about StepStone’s services, please visit stepstoneyouth.com.