Berglund Center is excited to announce comedian Steve-O, coming to Roanoke December 3rd! Please note- this show is for ADULT AUDIENCES ONLY – this show contains graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence, & drug use.

Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous, even if it meant stapling his ball sack to his leg. After failing miserably at the University of Miami and couch-surfing with friends, he decided that in order to further his goal of becoming a stuntman he would enroll in Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. But it was his relentless attention whoring that ultimately led to working with Johnny Knoxville on a new stunt-based reality show called Jackass.