Stillhouse Junkies Live at The Floyd Country Store
to
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
×
Stillhouse Junkies
Stillhouse Junkies
Stillhouse Junkies Live at The Floyd Country Store
SATURDAY, APRIL 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM
General Admission: $20 | Reserved: $25
Kids 12 & Under: $10
Tickets available in-person or online at www.FloydCountryStore.com
Acoustic adventurers Stillhouse Junkies explore the worlds between roots, bluegrass, Texas swing, blues, and rock. Their free-flowing musical interplay and improvisation make every show unique as they weave their way through high-energy, intricately composed original songs, never taking the same path twice.
Info
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Concerts & Live Music