Stillhouse Junkies Live at The Floyd Country Store

SATURDAY, APRIL 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM

General Admission: $20 | Reserved: $25

Kids 12 & Under: $10

Tickets available in-person or online at www.FloydCountryStore.com

Acoustic adventurers Stillhouse Junkies explore the worlds between roots, bluegrass, Texas swing, blues, and rock. Their free-flowing musical interplay and improvisation make every show unique as they weave their way through high-energy, intricately composed original songs, never taking the same path twice.