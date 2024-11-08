× Expand Jefferson Center

Roanoke, Virginia may not be known for R&B or hip-hop, but Sam Lunsford, aka Stimulator Jones, is changing that. As a producer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter, he blends jazzfunk, psychedelia, dub reggae, and new jack swing on labels like Stones Throw and Mutual Intentions. Since his debut with Exotic Worlds and Masterful Treasures (2018), he’s released diverse instrumental LPs Mano and Low Budget Environments Striving for Perfection (2021), and his vocal-based third album Round Spiritual Ring (2022).

General Admission $20

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.