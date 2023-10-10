Stimulator Jones - Graybles - Cinematheque Concert

× Expand Grandin Theatre

Tue 10/10

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

Location: Main Theatre

Runtime: Three sets, with two 15 minute intermissions

General Admission: $15 + tax

Get ready for the smoothest night of the year with Stimulator Jones's velvety vocals, stratospheric soundscapes from Graybles, and Cinémathèque's rich rhythms. Bring your dancing shoes and an appetite for Roanoke's favorite local artists.