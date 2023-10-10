Stimulator Jones - Graybles - Cinematheque Concert
The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Tue 10/10
6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime
Location: Main Theatre
Runtime: Three sets, with two 15 minute intermissions
General Admission: $15 + tax
Get ready for the smoothest night of the year with Stimulator Jones's velvety vocals, stratospheric soundscapes from Graybles, and Cinémathèque's rich rhythms. Bring your dancing shoes and an appetite for Roanoke's favorite local artists.
