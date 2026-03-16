Stitch and Sip with Susie: Make a Crocheted Frog

× Expand Susie Rawlings Susie Rawlings

Join gallery volunteer Susie for a fun crochet session and learn how to make your very own leggy frog. No experience necessary. Donations encouraged! This is a relaxed, social meet-up where knitters, crocheters, and other fiber artists of all levels are invited to create together in a welcoming space. Come to stitch, sip, chat, and connect with fellow makers. This week we’ll be learning to crochet your very own leggy frog! No experience necessary — just show up ready to have a good time.

Coffee and tea will be provided, or feel free to bring your own!

Please bring your own supplies and projects. For this project, a hook size D-F (3.25 -3.75 mm. hook and worsted yarn, weight #4 will work best . Don't want to make a frog but working on your own project and want company, come and bring your own project.

Stitch & Sip is hosted by Susie Rawlings, volunteer gallery manager at Art on 1st and owner of Critters & Cuddles.