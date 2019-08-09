Stitches 101

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Learn new and different hand stitches!

Whether you have always wanted to learn how to sew by hand or you want to expand your knowledge of different stitches, this one-hour class will guide you through those steps. Instructor Laura Moats will help you explore different ways to thread your needle and new, exciting stitches for any project! Each participant will leave with a sewing sampler of various hand stitches for reference. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.