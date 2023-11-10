Stocked Market 2023

× Expand Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Save the date for the 35th Annual Stocked Market

November 10-12, 2023 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke

Friday

Preview Coffee – 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

General Shopping – 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Stocked Market is the JLRV’s signature fundraiser, known as the kick-off to the holiday season in the Roanoke Valley. Held at the Berglund Center each November, this holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. This fundraiser has raised over $3.2 million over the past 34 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

The Stocked Market will return to the Berglund Center in Roanoke November 10-12, 2023 to celebrate 35 years of Shopping & Philanthropy. You won’t want to miss the most wonderful time of the year – be sure to follow our website and social media accounts for all of the fun details.