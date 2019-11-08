Stocked Market
The Berglund Center (Roanoke Civic Center) 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
The Stocked Market is the JLRV’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza. Held at the Berglund Center each November, this holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. This fundraiser has raised over $3.5 million over the past 30 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.
Friday, November 8th - 11:00am-6:00pm
Saturday, November 9th - 9:00am-6:00pm
Sunday, November 10th - 9:00am-5:00pm
Info
