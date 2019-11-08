The Stocked Market is the JLRV’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza. Held at the Berglund Center each November, this holiday market boasts over a hundred vendors from across the country. This fundraiser has raised over $3.5 million over the past 30 years. All funds raised stay within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the JLRV’s mission.

Friday, November 8th - 11:00am-6:00pm

Saturday, November 9th - 9:00am-6:00pm

Sunday, November 10th - 9:00am-5:00pm