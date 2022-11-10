× Expand mroller Stories for Change 2022 Square for Jeff Center Box Office (1000

In cahoots with Hoot and Holler: Our Stories Out Loud, Family Promise of Greater Roanoke storytellers will share their interpretations of "Home Reimagined."

Family Promise of Greater Roanoke runs programs for families experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. For folks in that situation, reimagining home is not a choice - it is a necessity. But the stories of the evening will not all be stories of hardship. Supported by the coaching of the talented and empathetic Lee Hunsaker of Hoot and Holler, our storytellers will share a wide variety of short tales interpreting the theme "Reimagining Home." The storytelling is structured in the vein of the Moth Radio Hour, where all stories are true as experienced by the tellers.

You may be inspired, have an epiphany, be shaken to your core, given hope, made to guffaw or giggle, and you will leave feeling a deep connection to folks in your community through their stories.

Ticket price includes hors d'oeuvres and a fun bistro environment. There will also be a cash bar. All proceeds benefit Family Promise of Greater Roanoke. Sponsored by Crystal Spring Grocery and Cardinal Bicycle.