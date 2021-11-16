When: Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)

Ticket Price: $42.00 - $62.00

Door Time: 7:00 PM

Show Type: Classic Hits

General Admission - $42 (plus fees)

Gold Section - $62 (plus fees)

ticket prices increase $5 on day of show (if available, plus fees)

Storm Large: musician, actor, playwright, author, awesome. She shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova, where despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day.Storm spent the 90s singing in clubs throughout San Francisco.Tired of the club scene, she moved to Portland to pursue a new career as a chef, but a last-minute cancellation in 2002 at the Portland club “Dante’s” turned into a standing Wednesday night engagement for Storm and her new band, The Balls. It wasn’t long before Storm had a cult-like following in Portland, and a renewed singing career that was soon to be launched onto the international stage.