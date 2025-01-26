Story Seeds: Growing Stories from Personal Experiences

Join THE Lee Hunsaker, curator and producer of Roanoke’s beloved live storytelling event, Hoot and Holler Stories, for this lively and inspiring story-sharing workshop. We will explore how to turn our personal experiences and memories into engaging stories using prompts and guided exercises.

Participants will learn to identify the "seeds" of a story within their own lives and how to shape them into narratives. Together, we will create a map of meaningful life events and pick a “seed” to develop into a story. This will be a supportive space to write and speak without judgment or expectations.

The only requirement is to bring your open mind, trusting heart, and willingness to experience the transformative power of your voice through story.

If you have additional questions please reach out to Jennifer Massey at Jessica.Massey@roanokeva.gov.

