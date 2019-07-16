Storybook Safari
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
In this fun program, child and caregiver will get to hear an animal themed children’s book, meet some Mill Mountain Zoo education animals, have a mini-tour of the zoo and ride the train.
This program is for 4-6 year olds to attend with a caregiver.
$15 for member child with a caregiver
$20 for non-member child with a caregiver
$5 for each additional child coming with a caregiver
Info
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia View Map