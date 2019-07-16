Storybook Safari

In this fun program, child and caregiver will get to hear an animal themed children’s book, meet some Mill Mountain Zoo education animals, have a mini-tour of the zoo and ride the train.

This program is for 4-6 year olds to attend with a caregiver.

$15 for member child with a caregiver

$20 for non-member child with a caregiver

$5 for each additional child coming with a caregiver