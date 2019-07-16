Storybook Safari

to Google Calendar - Storybook Safari - 2019-07-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Storybook Safari - 2019-07-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Storybook Safari - 2019-07-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Storybook Safari - 2019-07-16 10:00:00

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

In this fun program, child and caregiver will get to hear an animal themed children’s book, meet some Mill Mountain Zoo education animals, have a mini-tour of the zoo and ride the train.

This program is for 4-6 year olds to attend with a caregiver.

$15 for member child with a caregiver

$20 for non-member child with a caregiver

$5 for each additional child coming with a caregiver

Info

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
to Google Calendar - Storybook Safari - 2019-07-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Storybook Safari - 2019-07-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Storybook Safari - 2019-07-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Storybook Safari - 2019-07-16 10:00:00