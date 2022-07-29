Storybook Safari
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
Saturday, June 18 11-1pm
Wednesday, June 29 10-12pm
Wednesday, July 20 10-12pm
Friday, July 29 from 10-12pm
In this fun program, child and caregiver will get to hear an animal themed children’s book, meet some Mill Mountain Zoo education animals, have a mini tour of the zoo and ride the train.
This program is for 4-6 year olds to attend with a caregiver.
Member| One Child and Caregiver: $15
Non-Member| One Child and Caregiver: $20
Additional Child: $5
Info
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia