Storybook Safari

Saturday, June 18 11-1pm

Wednesday, June 29 10-12pm

Wednesday, July 20 10-12pm

Friday, July 29 from 10-12pm

In this fun program, child and caregiver will get to hear an animal themed children’s book, meet some Mill Mountain Zoo education animals, have a mini tour of the zoo and ride the train.

This program is for 4-6 year olds to attend with a caregiver.

Member| One Child and Caregiver: $15

Non-Member| One Child and Caregiver: $20

Additional Child: $5