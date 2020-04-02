Straight No Chaser - The Open Bar Tour

Straight No Chaser has had an amazing decade. Ten years after turning a collegiate hobby into a recording career that has taken them around the world on tour, the a cappella group tells its story through music on ONE SHOT. Tickets are $59.50, $49.50 and 39.50 and preferred parking is available for $5. Tickets are on sale at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday – Friday: 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday: 10 am – 2 pm) or online at Ticketmaster.com .