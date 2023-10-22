Strauss Ecstasy: The Best of Richard Strauss

× Expand Opera Roanoke

Sunday, October 22 | 2:30 PM

Jefferson Center

Length: 120 minutes with 1 intermission

Sung in German with projected translations above the stage

Hailed as a once-in-a-generation singer of astonishing vocal beauty and dramatic power, soprano Leah Hawkins headlines Strauss Ecstasy, a concert of operatic and orchestral splendor that simply must be experienced to be believed. Nothing compares to the soaring melodic lines and sumptuously opulent harmonies of Richard Strauss at his operatic best. Audience members will be enthralled by some of the most beloved moments from Der Rosenkavalier, riveted by the astonishingly celestial magic of Ariadne auf Naxos, and be completely transported by the incomparable Four Last Songs.