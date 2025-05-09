× Expand by: Art by Bebe D Street Performer Expo logo

This Mother’s Day Weekend–May 9th through 11th, 2025–Street Performer Expo fills Downtown Roanoke with dancing, music, magic, and spectacular stunts at the drop of a hat!

Admission is free to see all the local and international talent. You decide what each show is worth in this unique festival:

A chuckle? 5 dollars.

Something you’ve never seen before? 10 dollars.

A lifelong memory with your family? 20 dollars.

You don’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind weekend brought to you by Busk Roanoke! on Kirk Avenue and First Street! See you there!