Street Performer Expo

Downtown Roanoke Kirk Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

This Mother’s Day Weekend–May 9th through 11th, 2025–Street Performer Expo fills Downtown Roanoke with dancing, music, magic, and spectacular stunts at the drop of a hat!

Admission is free to see all the local and international talent. You decide what each show is worth in this unique festival:

A chuckle? 5 dollars.

Something you’ve never seen before? 10 dollars.

A lifelong memory with your family? 20 dollars.

You don’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind weekend brought to you by Busk Roanoke! on Kirk Avenue and First Street! See you there!

