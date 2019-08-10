The singers in String of Pearls - namely, Sue Halloran, Jeanne O'Connor, and Holli Ross - have delighted audiences in the U.S. and abroad with their unique mix of vintage "girl group" harmonies, fresh modern jazz and swing, and sinuous Brazilian sounds. Sue Halloran, Jeanne O’Connor and Holli Ross were all working as professional solo singers in New York when they were brought together to perform at a nostalgia-oriented concert. Since then the group has created a repertoire that ranges from authentic re-creations of Boswell Sisters songs from the 1930s, to adventurous original jazz arrangements. The Pearls’ charming show can move from Andrews Sisters to Sinatra, Basie, Carole King, Brazilian, and bebop. Holli, Jeanne, and Sue have brought their harmonies to festivals, concerts, and clubs in the U.S. and abroad. The group has performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. as part of the Mary Lou Williams Women in Jazz Festival. In its New York home region, the group has appeared in the JVC Jazz Festival, Alice Tully Hall, Town Hall, The Manhattan Center, and the Battleship Intrepid. The “Pearls” have recently been on the bill at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Room, Sweet Rhythm, Shanghai Jazz, and the Blue Note. String of Pearls has taken part in the well-known “Lyrics and Lyricists” program at the 92nd Street Y, the annual Jazz Nativity in New York City, the New York Cabaret Convention, the Millbrook and Mohonk Jazz Festivals, and the Provincetown and Cape Cod Jazz Festivals. The trio has made appearances in Munich nightclubs, summer festivals in France, and nightclubs and concert halls throughout Japan. String of Pearls has released Cds in the U.S. and abroad, including “Gems,” a swinging collection of jazz classics, and “Brazilian Jewels,” a lush collection of jazz and pop tunes set to the samba and bossa beats of Brazil.