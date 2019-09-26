The Salem Civic Center is proud to present four days of music throughout the city that will feature seven bands, four venues and variety of music samplings.

From September 26-29, music lovers will be able to #SampleSalem at its two breweries, its Downtown Farmers Market and at the Salem Civic Center. Jam bands along with Bluegrass and Country-infused acts will be on stage for four consecutive nights during “Strings & Things - Volume One”.

THURSDAY – SEPT 26 - OLDE SALEM BREWING CO. – FREE!

Chamomile and Whiskey

FRIDAY – SEPT. 27 – PARKWAY BREWING CO. – FREE!

CBDB

SATURDAY – SEPT. 28 – SALEM FARMERS MARKET - $10

Perpetual Groove

BIG DADDY LOVE

Morgan Wade & THE STEPBROTHERS

Charissa Morrison Project

SUNDAY - SEPT. 29 – SALEM CIVIC CENTER - $25

Greensky Bluegrass

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices increase $5 the day of show and will be on sale day of show at the individual venues.