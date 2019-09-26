Strings & Things: Volume One

City of Salem Salem, Virginia 24153

The Salem Civic Center is proud to present four days of music throughout the city that will feature seven bands, four venues and variety of music samplings.

From September 26-29, music lovers will be able to #SampleSalem at its two breweries, its Downtown Farmers Market and at the Salem Civic Center. Jam bands along with Bluegrass and Country-infused acts will be on stage for four consecutive nights during “Strings & Things - Volume One”.

THURSDAY – SEPT 26 - OLDE SALEM BREWING CO. – FREE!

Chamomile and Whiskey

FRIDAY – SEPT. 27 – PARKWAY BREWING CO. – FREE!

CBDB

SATURDAY – SEPT. 28 – SALEM FARMERS MARKET - $10

Perpetual Groove

BIG DADDY LOVE

Morgan Wade & THE STEPBROTHERS

Charissa Morrison Project

SUNDAY - SEPT. 29 – SALEM CIVIC CENTER - $25

Greensky Bluegrass

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices increase $5 the day of show and will be on sale day of show at the individual venues.

City of Salem Salem, Virginia 24153
