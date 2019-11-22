Strolling into Art

× Expand TMA Come every week to class!

For families with children under 2 years old.

Gather around as we sing, read, explore the galleries and play! Come every week to make new friends and introduce your little one to new sights, sounds, and materials. Bring your stroller or front pack carrier. Siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. This class is taught by instructor Becky McDonald. Walk-ins are welcome!

Cost: $5 per person, children under 2 free, members are free.