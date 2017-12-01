Strolling into Art
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Pre-Toddlers (23 months and younger), Siblings Welcome
Gather around as we sing, read, explore the galleries and play! Come every week to make new friends and introduce your little one to new sights, sounds and materials. Bring your stroller or front pack carrier.
Siblings are welcome.
Please note that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.
$5 per adult and children over 2 | Free for children under 2 | Free for Members
