Strolling into Art

Pre-Toddlers (23 months and younger), Siblings Welcome

Gather around as we sing, read, explore the galleries and play! Come every week to make new friends and introduce your little one to new sights, sounds and materials. Bring your stroller or front pack carrier.

Siblings are welcome.

Please note that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

$5 per adult and children over 2 | Free for children under 2 | Free for Members