Strong Water at Martin's Downtown

× Expand Victoria Stever Strong Water, Americana/Folk band from Harrisonburg, VA.

Strong Water, an Americana/Folk band from Harrisonburg, VA returns to Martin's Downtown.

Tickets $5 at the door. Music starts at 10 PM.

In 2013, Strong Water lead singer and guitarist Greg Brennan finished his American Literature course with something better than an A: the perfect name, borrowed from the Puritans, for his whiskey drinking, Americana/Folk band.

And like a good shot of its namesake, Strong Water is smooth with a raw, inexplicable bite, garnering inspiration from artists such as Noah Gundersen, Mumford and Sons, and The Lone Bellow, yet remaining unafraid to break the conventions of its genre with a pulsing drum beat or a reggae breakdown. Metaphor-laden lyrics are inspired by the intersection of seeming opposites: love and loss, anticipation and nostalgia, courage and fear, and by the surrounding beauty of the Shenandoah Valley.