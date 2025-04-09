Student Music Recital at Ferrum College

× Expand Rebecca Crocker Student Django Burgess on a poster for Ferrum College recital

Free recital in Grousbeck Recital Hall on Ferrum Mountain Road, behind the coffee shop on the main campus (parking just behind Grousbeck Hall, and handicapped parking near the recital hall entrance next to the coffeeshop). An eclectic program of student performances drawn from musical theatre, classical, bluegrass, country, old-time, and original songwriting.