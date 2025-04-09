Student Music Recital at Ferrum College

to

Ferrum College 200 Wiley Dr., Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Free recital in Grousbeck Recital Hall on Ferrum Mountain Road, behind the coffee shop on the main campus (parking just behind Grousbeck Hall, and handicapped parking near the recital hall entrance next to the coffeeshop). An eclectic program of student performances drawn from musical theatre, classical, bluegrass, country, old-time, and original songwriting.

Info

Ferrum College 200 Wiley Dr., Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Concerts & Live Music
540-365-4345
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Student Music Recital at Ferrum College - 2025-04-09 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Student Music Recital at Ferrum College - 2025-04-09 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Student Music Recital at Ferrum College - 2025-04-09 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Student Music Recital at Ferrum College - 2025-04-09 16:30:00 ical