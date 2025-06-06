Stuffy Sleepover: Night at the Museum

× Expand TMA Marketing 動物 シームレス パターン 背景 壁紙 イ Very cute animals in a row

Bring your favorite fuzzy friend for a night of fun and imagination!

Families are invited to a cozy evening at the Museum with your favorite stuffed animal — and your child’s stuffed animals are the guests of honor!

Snuggle up with your cuddly companion as we enjoy family friendly bedtime activities.

Kids can craft a custom pillowcase for their stuffed animal to sleep in, a stuffie portrait station, and more!

Before your child leaves for the evening, if they’re comfortable, leave their stuffed animal for a magical overnight adventure at the Museum! Who knows what kind of fun they’ll have once the lights go out?

Pick up your child’s stuffed friend the next day and receive photos of their overnight escapades!

Registration required.

Youth Members: $10 | Youth General Public: $15

Adult Guardians required and receive free admission to the event.

Not a member? Join today and you’ll get free admission to Art Venture and Opposites Abstract: A Mo Willems Exhibit!