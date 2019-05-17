SUGARAY RAYFORD w. Sid Kingsley
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
"Sugaray" Rayford is an American Soul Blues singer and songwriter. He has released six albums to date and was nominated for two blues music awards in 2019. Texas born Sugaray began his musical career before the age of 7 singing & playing drums in church. His gospel influence can be heard and felt in his music. Rayford's phrasing is intimate and conversational, with a powerful, sexy, & soulful voice.
