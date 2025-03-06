Suicide by Firearm in the United States: A Collaborative Path for Prevention

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marian Betz. With gun-related suicide deaths at an all-time high, Marian “Emmy” Betz continues to use her public health and emergency medicine background to develop prevention resources. On March 6, she will deliver the next Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

Dr. Marian Betz, an emergency physician and professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, will present her research on firearm suicide prevention.

This free public lecture hosted by the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC is part of the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series. The series is made possible by the late Mr. Strauss, a longtime Roanoke businessman and benefactor who recognized the importance of bringing leading biomedical research scientists to the community. The public is welcome to attend the lecture, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and is preceded by a 5 p.m. reception. The talk also will be streamed live via Zoom.

Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the United States. Over half of all suicide deaths occur by firearm; suicides also account for approximately half of all firearm-related deaths. Reducing access to firearms during times of suicide risk can prevent death given the short time frame between decision and action in suicide attempts and the high lethality of firearms. Firearm injury prevention remains a politically sensitive topic, but there are evidence-based, acceptable approaches for firearm suicide prevention. Dr. Betz will describe the scientific rationale for these approaches and provide examples of innovative collaborations in diverse settings, including among military populations and through partnerships with firearm retailers.

The National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 support. Call or text 988 if you or someone you know is in distress.