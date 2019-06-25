Summer Camp

Mill Mountain Zoo’s popular summer camps are a terrific way to introduce your child to the animal kingdom or to foster an existing interest in the feathered, furry and scaly critters we share the planet with. Each 3 day camp is designed to encourage a child’s respect and enthusiasm for the natural world through hands-on, fun and educational activities. Besides shadowing and assisting keepers, campers will experience up-close animal encounters, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, scientific explorations and OH, SO MUCH MORE! There are camps available for ages 6-13.

Camp Schedule

Camp for ages 6-8

June 25-27 Teeth, Talons and Tongues

Humans use hammers, screwdrivers, forks and spoons, among many other tools. Animals use tools too, but most of theirs are a part of their bodies. In this class, campers will discover how animals use their claws, mouths and other body parts to build structures, eat and even play.

Camps for ages 8-10

July 9-11 Zoo Keeper 101

Just what does a zookeeper do? Campers will get to explore the various animal husbandry techniques it takes to care for the many birds, mammals and reptiles that make up Mill Mountain Zoo’s collection. The importance of animal enrichment for an animal’s well-being will also be explored.

July 23-25 Zoo Keeper 101

Camp for ages 10-13

August 6-8 Junior Zoo Keepers

Junior Zookeepers builds on the information that campers learned in Zookeeper 101. Campers will delve further into how animals are cared for at the zoo as they assist keeper staff with some of their daily duties. Be ready to get dirty!

Requirements for Junior Zoo Keepers:

It is preferred that campers have taken Zookeeper 101 this summer or a previous summer. Campers also need to submit a letter stating why they think they would be a good Junior Zookeeper

Cost

All Camps: $160 Zoo Member $180 Non-Member

To register, download the form, fill it out and return to the zoo.