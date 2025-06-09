Summer Camps at Common Clay

Kids Pottery Summer Camp at Common Clay

Hands-on creativity for ages 6–14 – no screens, just clay

Monday–Thursday

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

$325 per week

This summer, let your child unplug and tap into their creativity with fresh, fun pottery projects each week. At Common Clay’s Kids Camp, we offer a screen-free space where kids can explore clay through both wheel throwing and hand-building. Every week brings brand-new projects, so returning campers always have something new to create.

Each Week Includes:

All-new pottery projects to build and glaze

Wheel throwing and hand-building instruction

All materials and kiln firings

Screen-free games, snack breaks, and creative time

Finished pieces to bring home

Whether your child is new to clay or loves to get messy, this is a place to slow down, make something with their hands, and have fun doing it.

Spots fill quickly – reserve your week today

