Summer Camps at Common Clay
to
Common Clay Pottery 1111 Shenandoah Ave NW , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Kids Pottery Summer Camp at Common Clay
Hands-on creativity for ages 6–14 – no screens, just clay
Monday–Thursday
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
$325 per week
This summer, let your child unplug and tap into their creativity with fresh, fun pottery projects each week. At Common Clay’s Kids Camp, we offer a screen-free space where kids can explore clay through both wheel throwing and hand-building. Every week brings brand-new projects, so returning campers always have something new to create.
Each Week Includes:
All-new pottery projects to build and glaze
Wheel throwing and hand-building instruction
All materials and kiln firings
Screen-free games, snack breaks, and creative time
Finished pieces to bring home
Whether your child is new to clay or loves to get messy, this is a place to slow down, make something with their hands, and have fun doing it.
Spots fill quickly – reserve your week today
https://www.commonclaycollective.com/recurring-classes