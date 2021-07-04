Summer Celebration Concert: A Festival of the Arts

Opera Roanoke and Greene Memorial UMC host a Summer Celebration Concert on Independence Day 2021! The concert is FREE to attend and outdoors, so be sure to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and make yourself comfortable for an evening of fun performances by the Opera Roanoke Chorus, Roanoke Ballet Theatre, Virginia Children's Theatre, Alma Ensemble, and Soul Sessions. Arts and Crafts vendors will be on site during the concert so you can browse works by local artisans. The concert will take place on the steps of the church facing 2nd St.

Join us as we honor and celebrate our diverse community!

