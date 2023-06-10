Summer Fun for Kids at the Salem Museum

× Expand Salem Museum & Historical Society

History is fun for kids when they get to explore local history, learn interesting stories, ask questions, and touch actual artifacts from our past! The Salem Museum is offering four new programs this summer designed to get children ages 6-13 hooked on history. Each of these hour-long programs will be held on Saturdays and repeat on Wednesdays at 11 am and again at 2 pm. The content will be the same at both times each day.

These hands-on programs will be led by Garrett Channell, the Museum’s Director of Education and Archives. All programs are FREE, but pre-registration is required. To sign up, call 540-389-6760 or email garrett@salemmuseum.org to register.

World War II and the Roanoke Valley, June 10 and 14

World War II had a big impact on local families! Join us to learn how local people influenced WWII both at home and overseas.

Life 200 Years Ago, June 17 and 21

Have you ever wondered what the Roanoke Valley was like in the 1800s? Come discover how different life was long ago.

Civil War in Virginia, June 24 and 28

Join us to explore why Virginia was important during the Civil War. Learn what daily life was like for soldiers and their families back at home.

Native Americans at the River, July 1 and 5

Meet at a park (TBA) to explore the history of the Virginia Indians who lived here long before us. Learn how we know where they lived and what their lives were like.

About the Salem Museum & Historical Society

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the long history of the city of Salem and county of Roanoke, Virginia. The Salem Museum is located next to Longwood Park in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Museum admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Museum has a gift shop and ample free parking. The ‘Oakey Field Complex’ sign marks the Museum’s entrance. 540-389-6760. salemmuseum.org