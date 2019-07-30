Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia
Salem Stadium 1008 Texas St, Salem, Virginia 24153
We have 8 great DCI Corps performing this year:
The Academy - Tempe, AZ
Blue Knights - Denver, CO
Blue Stars - La Crosse, WI
Carolina Crown - Fort Mill, SC
Crossmen - San Antonio, TX
Genesis - Austin, TX
Madison Scouts - Madison, WI
Pacific Crest - Diamond Bar, CA
The mission of Drum Corps International is to bring the life-enriching benefits and enjoyment of marching music performing arts to more people worldwide. We do this by creating a stage for participating organizations to engage in education, competition, entertainment, and the promotion of individual growth.
