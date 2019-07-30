Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia

We have 8 great DCI Corps performing this year:

The Academy - Tempe, AZ

Blue Knights - Denver, CO

Blue Stars - La Crosse, WI

Carolina Crown - Fort Mill, SC

Crossmen - San Antonio, TX

Genesis - Austin, TX

Madison Scouts - Madison, WI

Pacific Crest - Diamond Bar, CA

