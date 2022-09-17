Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic

Join Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing and Monster Atlantic for a weekend of live music, camping, lodging, delicious food, and adventure activities for the whole family!

Monster Atlantic is a rock music experiment that hails from the heart of Roanoke Virginia. Monster Atlantic delivers a high energy rock show full of collaborative original music. The band has opened shows for Crash Test Dummies, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, & Carbon Leaf. In 2016, the band released its debut album, “Sunken City Radio" along with their 2020 follow- up "Run to The Atlantic".

Suggested Donation: $5

Music Schedule:

Saturday:

- 6:30pm - 9:30pm: Monster Atlantic

Food/Drink:

The Outpost Kitchen will be serving delicious food and craft beer from Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast.

Friday:

- Dinner: 5pm - 8pm

Saturday:

- Breakfast: 8am - 10am

- Lunch: 11:30am - 2pm

- Dinner: 5:30pm to 8pm

Sunday:

- Breakfast: 8am to 10am

Activities available onsite:

- Tubing ($20/tube w/shuttle)

- Canoeing ($40/boat w/shuttle)

- 900’ Zip-line rides (Saturday only - 2:30-4:30pm) ($25/ride)

- Hiking

- Cornhole

- Fishing

- And more!

Be sure to reserve your lodging or camping spot today. More information can be found at https://www.wilderness-adventure.com/stay-with-us

To learn more about other events happening this year, visit: https://www.wilderness-adventure.com/events