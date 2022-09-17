Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic
to
Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing 11176 Peaceful Valley Rd, New Castle, Virginia 24127
Join Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing and Monster Atlantic for a weekend of live music, camping, lodging, delicious food, and adventure activities for the whole family!
Monster Atlantic is a rock music experiment that hails from the heart of Roanoke Virginia. Monster Atlantic delivers a high energy rock show full of collaborative original music. The band has opened shows for Crash Test Dummies, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, & Carbon Leaf. In 2016, the band released its debut album, “Sunken City Radio" along with their 2020 follow- up "Run to The Atlantic".
Suggested Donation: $5
Music Schedule:
Saturday:
- 6:30pm - 9:30pm: Monster Atlantic
Food/Drink:
The Outpost Kitchen will be serving delicious food and craft beer from Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast.
Friday:
- Dinner: 5pm - 8pm
Saturday:
- Breakfast: 8am - 10am
- Lunch: 11:30am - 2pm
- Dinner: 5:30pm to 8pm
Sunday:
- Breakfast: 8am to 10am
Activities available onsite:
- Tubing ($20/tube w/shuttle)
- Canoeing ($40/boat w/shuttle)
- 900’ Zip-line rides (Saturday only - 2:30-4:30pm) ($25/ride)
- Hiking
- Cornhole
- Fishing
- And more!
Be sure to reserve your lodging or camping spot today. More information can be found at https://www.wilderness-adventure.com/stay-with-us
To learn more about other events happening this year, visit: https://www.wilderness-adventure.com/events