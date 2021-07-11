Sunday Music Jam

Each Sunday, The Floyd Country Store comes alive with community music during our old time and bluegrass music jams that take place between 1:30-6:00pm.

1:30pm – 3:30pm: Old-Time Music Jam

4:00pm – 6:00pm: Bluegrass Jam

The old time jam session is hosted by a different string band each week, leading tunes at a moderate speed. Traditional instruments and dancers welcome!

At 4:00 the bluegrass jam kicks off, with hosts who lead the group in bluegrass songs and tunes. Song selections and solos pass around the circle.

Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.